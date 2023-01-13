Cybersecurity company ThreatLocker launches European HQ in Dublin with 120 jobs

James Cox

One of the world’s leading cybersecurity providers, US company ThreatLocker, has announced the opening of a new Dublin headquarters and the creation of 120 jobs.

The company’s new Dublin office is located in Blanchardstown.

The new Dublin headquarters marks the first step of a "major European expansion plan" for ThreatLocker as the EU prepares to introduce major new legislation.

The Digital Operational Resilience Act (Dora) which will place additional cybersecurity requirements on financial services providers.

Threatlocker’s move into Ireland is a "strategic move designed to capitalise on Dora and the growing demand need for businesses to strengthen their cybersecurity".

Commenting on the news, ThreatLocker’s chief executive and co-founder Danny Jenkins said: "Launching in Dublin today is a major strategic milestone for ThreatLocker as we begin our expansion into the European marketplace. Our company has many Irish links and Dublin is the EU headquarters of so many major global companies, so it is the perfect location.

"ThreatLocker has ambitious targets for growth, and we are very excited to push ahead with this new phase in our company’s history. We are aiming to strengthen our foothold in the EMEA region and help businesses protect themselves from increasing cyber attacks including ransomware”

Mr Jenkins added: "There are huge opportunities in Ireland and across the EU at the moment. Cybersecurity is an increasing problem for many businesses with the number of sophisticated cyberattacks increasing day by day, costing businesses huge amounts of money. The introduction of Dora across the EU will also see financial services providers upping their game to protect themselves and their customers from attack.’’

ThreatLocker was founded in 2017 by chief executive Danny Jenkins, chief operating officer Sami Jenkins and John Carolan.

ThreatLocker operates a "powerful zero trust endpoint security platform designed so that everyone, from businesses to government agencies and academic institutions can stop ransomware and other cyberattacks by controlling what software can run in their environments".

The company is headquartered in Florida in the United States.