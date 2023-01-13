MEP welcomes judge's decision to annul 'some' charges against Sean Binder

Vivienne Clarke

MEP Grace O'Sullivan has welcomed the decision by the judge in the case against Irish citizen Sean Binder to annul "some" of the charges against him and 23 others.

Ms O'Sullivan told RTÉ radio's Today with Claire Byrne show that this was "a good move for Sean".

The message was that there were "massive holes" in the case with a lack of translation of many documents and a lack of clarity against whom specific charges were being made.

"He will now be able to move forward," she said.

Mr Binder and the others will still face felony charges like espionage which have not yet been investigated, added Ms O'Sullivan.

Lawyers for the Kerryman and the other defendants are continuing to argue that the other charges should be dropped too. "This was Step One today."

Ms O'Sullivan said there was a sense of relief, and it now looked like Mr Binder would be able "to walk away".

The charges had been political and were intended to instill a climate of fear among those helping refugees, she added. The whole case was misguided and highly contentious.