Parents asked to bring children for flu vaccine which offers protection against Strep A

Vivienne Clarke

Parents are being urged to bring their children to get the nasal flu vaccine, which also provides some protection against Strep A infection according to the Director of Public Health at the HSE’s National Immunisation Office, Dr Lucy Jessop.

Winter flu cases have soared in recent weeks, with Dr Jessop stating that 700 children under the age of 15 have been admitted to hospital with flu this winter.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakkast, Dr Jessop added that research in the UK indicated that the flu vaccine also offers some protection against Strep A, infections of which saw an increase late last year.

Dr Jessop said the nasal flu vaccine for children was very easy to administer and was available through GPs, pharmacies and some walk-in clinics at vaccination centres.

Overall, there had been a good uptake of the vaccine among cohorts considered to be at higher risk, such as the elderly and those with weakened immune systems, with 1.1 million doses administered so far this winter.

Among the over 55s, there was 75 per cent uptake, she added.

Uptake of booster Covid-19 vaccines was also good, with 78 per cent of over 65s availing of the second booster and 44 per cent having received the third booster.

Dr Jessop stressed that vulnerable groups are being protected, but it was a matter of concern that others who were now eligible were not coming forward.

She pointed out that the booster vaccines contained better protection against new variants, adding it is important for people to avail of it as there remained a lot of Covid in the community.

For those who had not yet taken the vaccine or received the first booster, it is not too late, she said, urging them to come forward and also get the flu vaccine.