Job creation ahead of target, 218,178 employed by Enterprise Ireland client companies

James Cox

Enterprise Ireland has announced the creation of 19,660 new jobs by its client companies in 2022, the job growth translates into a net increase of 10,841 jobs created last year.

Enterprise Ireland companies now employ 218,178 people, an increase of 5 per cent on the 2021 outturn and 68 per cent of these jobs are outside Dublin.

Employment increased across Enterprise Ireland’s three core economic sectors - technology and services (+8 per cent), industrial and life sciences (+5 per cent) and food and sustainability (+3 per cent).

Strong employment growth was reported in specific sub sectors such as:

Climate, Sustainability and Agritech (+13 per cent).

Digital Technology (+9 per cent).

High Tech Construction and Housing (+6 per cent).

Fintech, Financial and Business Services (+6 per cent)

The Life Sciences and Engineering sectors both saw 5 per cent employment growth.

Speaking at the launch of the figures today, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney said: “The employment base in Ireland is already strong as further evidenced by the substantial jobs figures announced today by Enterprise Ireland. 2021 was a record year for employment creation in Enterprise Ireland companies and to see a further 5 per cent increase in total employment in 2022 shows the potential we have to continue to go from strength-to-strength.

"But we must not be complacent, and we need to continue to focus on the right things to further build the resilience of business and to keep innovation at the heart of that.

“A real positive of today’s results is the regional balance in terms of both new jobs created and total employment. More than 147,000 people in the regions are now employed by Enterprise Ireland client companies, making an enormous contribution to local economies and communities.

“The Government’s target to have a record 2.5 million people employed by 2024 has already been exceeded. Enterprise Ireland has also exceeded its own employment target for 2022 with these results announced today."

Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy said: “I am delighted to announce that 2022 was a strong year with our client companies creating 19,660 new jobs, growing net employment by 5 per cent. This compares favorably with the latest CSO Labour Force Survey for 2022 which showed an increase of 3.4% in total employment across the economy.

“Of note is the significant growth in key sectors of the economy ranging from Lifesciences, Prepared Consumer Food to Technology and Services.”