Poll: Sinn Féin remains most popular party, two-point increase for Fine Gael

James Cox

Sinn Féin remains the most popular party in the country, despite a small drop in popularity according to the latest political poll.

There is good news and some not so good news for Sinn Féin in this Ireland Thinks Poll for the Sunday Independent.

The party stands at 32 per cent, however, its popularity has dropped two points in the past month.

Fine Gael is in second place, an increase of two points to 25 per cent, with Fianna Fáil dropping one point to 16 per cent.

Support for the Green Party is up one to 4 per cent while Solidarity/People Before Profit also saw an increase of one to 4 per cent.

Aontú is down one point to 3 per cent, while the Social Democrats dropped two points to 3 per cent.

The Labour Party is unchanged at 3 per cent while Independents and Others are up one to 10 per cent.

Micheál Martin remains the most popular leader, weeks after the end of his term as Taoiseach.

His approval rating stands at 4.7 per cent out of 10. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has seen her popularity drop slightly to 4 out of 10, while Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has an approval rating of 3.9 out of 10.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has seen his popularity increase, but it is still low on 2.3 out of 10.

Amid the hospital overcrowding crisis, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has an approval rating of 2.5 out of 10.