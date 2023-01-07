Sat, 07 Jan, 2023 - 14:38

Weather warnings in place for western counties

Separate wind and thunderstorm alerts have been issued, effecting five counties
Muireann Duffy

Five counties in the west of the country have been placed under separate wind and thunderstorm warnings.

On Saturday morning, a status yellow wind alert was put in place for Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo and Donegal, lasting from 10am to 8am on Sunday.

A second warning - a yellow alert for thunderstorms - also set in for Clare, Kerry, Galway and Mayo just after 2pm and will remain in place until 9pm on Saturday night.

Met Éireann said southerly winds "will be very strong and gusty, especially near coasts" in the five counties, with localised wave overtopping possible in parts.

Heavy showers are due to accompany thunderstorms into the evening, in addition to a chance of hail which may lead to spot flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

It will be a windy night across the country, with scattered showers which may turn heavy in some areas.

Although Met Éireann said the winds will ease somewhat overnight, gusty conditions will persist near west and northwest coasts, with lowest temperatures between 2 and 4 degrees.

Sunday is also set to bring unsettled weather, as winds and scattered showers continue to make their way across the country and maximum temperatures of between 5 and 9 degrees.



weatherdonegalclaregalwaymayokerryweather warningthunderstormwind
