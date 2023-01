James Cox

Gardaí seized tablets worth an estimated €32,200 and arrested a man following searches in the Ballymun area of Dublin 11 on Friday afternoon.

Zopoiclone tablets were seized following two separate searches.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested in connection with the seizure and later detained at Ballymun Garda Station.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Saturday morning.