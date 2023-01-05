Thu, 05 Jan, 2023 - 09:27

Services sector growth picks back up in December

Expansion in the services sector picked up in December following four straight months of slowing growth
Services sector growth picks back up in December

Reuters

Expansion in the services sector picked up in December following four straight months of slowing growth to push overall activity in the private sector back into positive territory, a survey showed on Thursday.

The AIB S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for services rose to 52.7 from 50.8 in November, when it came close to dipping below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction for the first time in 21 months.

That had pushed the Republic's composite PMI into reverse for the first time in more than two years but the overall index – which includes the currently weaker manufacturing sector – bounced back to a reading of 50.5 in December.

The pick-up in services growth last month – driven by more new business, primarily from domestic firms – was still the second-weakest reading since early 2021 and below the 53.2 recorded in October.

However it also included a further easing of input price inflation to the weakest mark in almost a year and slower growth in prices charged.

The domestic economy shrank by 1.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter between July and September, but the Department of Finance still expects growth of 7.7 per cent for 2022 as a whole following a rapid expansion earlier in the year.



More in this section

Man arrested after gardaí seize cannabis herb worth €1m Man arrested after gardaí seize cannabis herb worth €1m
Winning €11m Lotto ticket sold in Co Limerick Winning €11m Lotto ticket sold in Co Limerick
Video: Emergency departments battle ‘perfect storm’; house price growth easing Video: Emergency departments battle ‘perfect storm’; house price growth easing
pmiirelanddeepmindservices sectoraib s&p global purchasing managers' index
Teacher Enoch Burke seeks injunction to halt school disciplinary meeting

Teacher Enoch Burke seeks injunction to halt school disciplinary meeting

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more