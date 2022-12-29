Wind warning in place for three counties

A yellow wind warning has been issued for three counties in the northwest.

The alert began at 5am, covering Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.

It will remain in place until 11am on Thursday, with Met Éireann warning of "strong to gale force westerly winds of 50-60km/h, with occasional gusts of 90-110km/hr".

Windy this morning with fresh to strong & gusty westerly winds, stronger along Atlantic coasts🌬️⚠️



Sunny spells & showers with hail🌦️, isolated thunderstorms⛈️as well as sleet in the N.



Becoming drier with easing winds through the day.



🌡️Highs: 5 to 9°Chttps://t.co/9gKN6SVW9C pic.twitter.com/MVZzpxCplt — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 29, 2022

"Winds will be strongest in coastal areas with wave overtopping," the forecaster added.

A status yellow gale warning is also in place for all coasts, having begun at midnight and lasting until 2pm.

A similar gale warning for all coasts is also due to take effect later from 6pm, lasting until 6pm on Friday.