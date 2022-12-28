Gardaí charge man with business email fraud after extradition from UK

James Cox

Gardaí have charged a man, aged in his late 40s, following extradition from the UK on foot of a Trade and Co-operation Agreement Warrant (TCA) on Wednesday evening.

The man has been charged in relation to an investigation conducted by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), under Operation Skein, into the laundering of the proceeds of business email compromise fraud on dates between October 2017 and November 2017.

The man has been taken to Ballymun Garda Station and is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Thursday morning.

Operation Skein is an ongoing investigation into international business email compromise fraud being committed from Ireland, and the laundering of the proceeds through accounts in this jurisdiction.