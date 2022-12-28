Wed, 28 Dec, 2022 - 13:22

Man arrested over attempted sexual communication with a child

Police have appealed to parents to be aware of who their child is talking to online.
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Detectives have arrested a man in Co Derry on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child.

The 28-year-old was arrested in the Coleraine area and he remains in police custody for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “Many children and young people will receive new devices and computer games for Christmas, but we’re asking parents: do you know what your child is doing online or most importantly, who they are talking to?

“For some children, it will be the first time they’ve owned a device that connects them to the online world.

“Even for older children, a new device means new corners of the digital landscape to explore – and unfortunately, new risks to be aware of.

“Along with our partners at the Safeguarding Board for Northern Ireland, we have put together some key tips on how to make sure your child enjoys the internet safely.

“These tips include: checking the privacy, location and parental controls on devices that the child uses; checking the direct messages and chat functions on apps; using parental controls; and having open conversations with your child about what they are doing online.”



co derryarrestpsnicolerainesafeguarding board for northern ireland
