Tue, 27 Dec, 2022 - 19:25

Man stopped by UK police after being caught driving car with missing wheel

Nottinghamshire Police said concerned members of the public had reported the motorist as he travelled around the Ollerton area in the damaged Renault.
By Nina Lloyd, PA

A man was stopped by police officers after he was spotted driving a car with one of the wheels missing in the East Midlands in the UK.

Nottinghamshire Police said concerned members of the public had reported the motorist as he travelled around the Ollerton area in the damaged Renault.

Officers said it was “quite unbelievable” that the vehicle was still moving with three wheels.

The car was prohibited and the driver was reported for the offence after being told he “wasn’t going anywhere in it”, the force added.

Nottinghamshire Police said the incident was ‘absolutely outrageous’ (Nottinghamshire Roads Policing Unit)

Nottinghamshire Police said: “When we heard the radio transmission of a car being driven without a wheel we made our way over.

“Response officers spotted it first and got it to stop. How it was still moving was quite unbelievable. Even more unbelievable was how far the driver thought he was going to get in it.

“We then informed him that he wasn’t going anywhere in it. The car was prohibited and the driver reported for the offence. Absolutely outrageous.”



policecarnottinghamshire policenottinghamshire roads policing unitollerton
