Fri, 23 Dec, 2022 - 15:59

Two men arrested in connection with burglary and assault on woman in Kildare

Gardaí in Naas have arrested two men as part of an investigation into an aggravated burglary in Clane, Co Kildare on Sunday, in which a woman was assaulted
Two men arrested in connection with burglary and assault on woman in Kildare

James Cox

Gardaí in Naas have arrested two men as part of an investigation into an aggravated burglary in Clane, Co Kildare on Sunday, in which a woman was assaulted.

On Sunday afternoon, two men entered a private residence in Clane, Co Kildare. Criminal damage was caused to the property and a woman was assaulted. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

On Friday morning, as part of Operation Thor, gardaí from Clane and the Naas District Detective Unit conducted searches at two addresses in Newbridge, Co. Kildare.

Assistance was provided by the Eastern Region Armed Support Unit.

Two men, aged in their late teens, were arrested during the course of the searches. Both men are currently detained in Naas Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A vehicle and a number of other items were seized for technical examination.

Investigations are ongoing.



