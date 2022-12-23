Fri, 23 Dec, 2022 - 12:28

Live: Varadkar in talks over winter virus 'crisis'; Paris shooting leaves two dead

Health service crisis

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is due to meet with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly today to discuss the surge in winter virus infections.

On Thursday, the HSE warned a spike in infections is expected to bring the "highest pressure" on the health system ever seen.

A National Crisis Management Team has been established as both flu and Covid infections have led to a rapid increase in hospitalisations, the HSE said.

Major drugs haul

More than €2.4 million worth of drugs have been seized as part of separate searches carried out in Galway and Dublin.

Approximately 120kg of cannabis herb was discovered during the course of the searches, with an estimated street value of €2.4 million.

Four men, aged between 25 and 36, were arrested in connection with the Dublin seizure and are currently detained at Kevin Street and Irishtown Garda stations.

Christmas travel

About 98,000 passengers are expected to arrive and depart through Dublin Airport on Friday, in what is expected to be the busiest travel day of the Christmas period.

More than 1 million passengers will pass through the airport over the next 12 days, according to the operator DAA.

Graeme McQueen, media relations manager for DAA, said the numbers travelling this year will be up by around 95 per cent on the same period last year.

Paris shooting

Two people have been killed and four hurt in a central Paris shooting, authorities in France said.

A 69-year-old has been arrested. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

Police taped off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, with people warned to stay away.



