Wed, 21 Dec, 2022 - 13:28

Dogs Trust Ireland shares video of dogs choosing from donated toys

Santa has come early to all the furry residents spending Christmas in the care of Dogs Trust Ireland while dreaming of finding their forever homes in 2023
Dogs Trust Ireland shares video of dogs choosing from donated toys

James Cox

Santa has come early to all the furry residents spending Christmas in the care of Dogs Trust Ireland while dreaming of finding their forever homes in 2023.

Supporters of the charity generously donated hundreds of toys which 'Santa Paws and his elves' kindly lined up for the dogs in the charity’s rehoming centre in Finglas, Dublin. Each dog was allowed in, one at a time and using methods known only to themselves, selected a toy to take back to their kennel.

Some dogs were straight in, immediately selecting their toy with an admirable decisiveness, while others were far more selective, sniffing, testing and picking up multiple toys before making that important final decision.

Jessie picks her toy.

While we can marvel at how each dog chooses only one toy in the wholesome and uplifting video, a Collie cross called Queenie decided one toy was simply not enough for her in an hilarious escapade, somehow managing to play with multiple toys at once.

As many of the dogs featured in the video are nervous of unfamiliar people, Dogs Trust believes selecting a toy brings out their true personalities and allows potential adopters to see the ‘real them’ which may take a few months to emerge in a new home.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ebMcW7cEiI

Last year’s video was shared worldwide and viewed over 20 million times on the charity’s social media platforms so, Dogs Trust is hoping it will be a similar success this year and helps find each dog the loving adopters they deserve, so they can spend next Christmas with a family of their own.

As the charity receives no government funding and relies solely on the generosity of its supporters, you can donate via www.DogsTrust.ie/SantaPaws to help them continue their life-saving work and to care for as many dogs as possible, all around Ireland.

Find Dogs Trust on Facebook, and Instagram or follow the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #SantaPawsDay



More in this section

Consumers feel some Christmas cheer as outlook steadies Consumers feel some Christmas cheer as outlook steadies
Limerick blaze destroys several business premises and leaves jobs at risk Limerick blaze destroys several business premises and leaves jobs at risk
What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages
christmasdogs trustdogs trust ireland
Full mobile and broadband connection secured on island after community effort

Full mobile and broadband connection secured on island after community effort

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more