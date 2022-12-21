Man and woman questioned over Mark Lovell murder released on bail

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man and a woman arrested by police investigating the murder of Mark Lovell have been released on bail.

The woman, aged 42, and the 49-year-old man were arrested in the Newry area in Co Down on suspicion of murder on Monday.

They were taken to Musgrave serious crime suite for questioning.

Police said on Tuesday both had been released to allow for further inquiries.

A man and a woman arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Mark Lovell in Newry, have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries. pic.twitter.com/DAvHvi6iar — Police Newry, Mourne and Down (@PSNINMDown) December 20, 2022

Mr Lovell (58) was shot a number of times at close range while in his car outside his home in the Ardcarn Park area of Newry shortly after 6pm on December 1st.

Police said he may have been murdered as part of a cross-border criminal gang drugs feud.

Detectives have reiterated their appeal for anyone with information to contact them on 101.

The Crimestoppers charity, which is independent of the PSNI, is offering a £20,000 (€23,000) reward for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.