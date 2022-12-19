Fianna Fáil keen to keep sports job as junior ministries reshuffle approaches

Fiachra Gallagher

Minimal changes are expected as junior ministry positions are reshuffled on Wednesday, following Leo Varadkar's taking over as Taoiseach from Micheál Martin at the weekend.

Jack Chambers, one of the previous Cabinet's most prominent juniors, has vacated the sough-after position of Minister of State for Sport, instead taking up the role of 'super-junior' minister at the Department of Transport.

He will have responsibility for international and road logistics, with the Irish Examiner reporting that Mr Chambers is thought to be unhappy with the move.

He takes over from Hildegarde Naughton, who has been appointed chief whip in the Department of the Taoiseach.

Fianna Fáil are keen to hold on to the sport job, with The Irish Times reporting on Monday that it is likely another Fianna Fáil minister will take the role.

The party will likely lose the role of Minister of State for European Affairs, however, previously held by Meath East TD Thomas Byrne. The Irish Examiner reported that he could possibly take over the role vacated by Mr Chambers.

Fine Gael's Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has been tipped to take over from Mr Byrne in European Affairs. Fellow party TD Neale Richmond has also been mentioned for the role, the Examiner reported.

Scope for changes are limited — however, The Irish Times reported that two Fine Gael juniors, Frank Feighan and Colm Brophy, are in danger of being dropped from their positions. They hold the roles of Minister of State for Public Health and Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora respectively.

Josepha Madigan, another Fine Gael TD, could also be dropped in the reshuffle, the Irish Independent reported on Monday.

Kerry TD Brendan Griffin could be promoted by Fine Gael in the reshuffle.