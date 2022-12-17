Lorry skids on black ice and crashes into pharmacy

A lorry has skidded on black ice and crashed into the front of a pharmacy in Co Mayo.

O’Donnells totalhealth Pharmacy in Charlestown said the lorry had lost control due to the poor road conditions and ran into the front of their shop.

AS YOU CAN SEE FROM THE PICTURE A LORRY SKIDDED ON BLACK ICE AND RAN INTO THE FRONT OF OUR CHARLESTOWN SHOP... Posted by O'Donnell's totalhealth Pharmacy on Friday, December 16, 2022

No one was seriously injured in the incident, according to the Western People.

The pharmacy is still open for business under a limited capacity.

Mayo County Council has advised motorists to avoid unnecessary journeys: “Due to a combination of freezing temperatures and rainfall overnight, roads around the county are treacherous in many areas.”

“Please avoid using roads this morning but exercise extreme caution if travel is necessary.”

“Gritters will continue their work where safe to do so.”