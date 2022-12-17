Sat, 17 Dec, 2022 - 12:08

Lorry skids on black ice and crashes into pharmacy

The Co Mayo pharmacy said the lorry lost control due to the icy road conditions
Lorry skids on black ice and crashes into pharmacy

A lorry has skidded on black ice and crashed into the front of a pharmacy in Co Mayo.

O’Donnells totalhealth Pharmacy in Charlestown said the lorry had lost control due to the poor road conditions and ran into the front of their shop.

AS YOU CAN SEE FROM THE PICTURE A LORRY SKIDDED ON BLACK ICE AND RAN INTO THE FRONT OF OUR CHARLESTOWN SHOP...

Posted by O'Donnell's totalhealth Pharmacy on Friday, December 16, 2022

No one was seriously injured in the incident, according to the Western People.

The pharmacy is still open for business under a limited capacity.

Mayo County Council has advised motorists to avoid unnecessary journeys: “Due to a combination of freezing temperatures and rainfall overnight, roads around the county are treacherous in many areas.”

“Please avoid using roads this morning but exercise extreme caution if travel is necessary.”

“Gritters will continue their work where safe to do so.”



More in this section

Animated scenes in High Court during case about Covid vaccines for children Animated scenes in High Court during case about Covid vaccines for children
Man (40s) killed in single-vehicle crash in Co Cork Man (40s) killed in single-vehicle crash in Co Cork
Citywest reception centre to close for new arrivals over Christmas Citywest reception centre to close for new arrivals over Christmas
weathermayocharlestownicepharmacyblack iceroado’donnells totalhealth pharmacy
Pedestrian (80s) dies after being hit by van in Co Wexford

Pedestrian (80s) dies after being hit by van in Co Wexford

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more