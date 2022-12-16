Fri, 16 Dec, 2022 - 12:36

Varadkar to become Taoiseach, minimal changes expected in Cabinet reshuffle

On Saturday, Fianna Fáil TDs will vote for a Fine Gael Taoiseach for the first time
Varadkar to become Taoiseach, minimal changes expected in Cabinet reshuffle

James Cox

The Taoiseach has refused to give away any of his plans for Saturday's Cabinet reshuffle.

Minimal changes are expected at the Cabinet table when Leo Varadkar takes over the top job on Saturday.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin attended the European Council summit with Minister of State for European Affairs Thomas Byrne, who like almost all junior ministers, has no idea whether he will still be in his role next week.

Mr Martin was tight-lipped on his reshuffle plans - and whether, as speculated, he is going to take the Foreign Affairs portfolio.

It is expected changes at the top table will be minimal.

Leo Varadkar's move into the Department of the Taoiseach means someone must be displaced to make room for Mr Martin. It is believed The Fianna Fáil leader will take Simon Coveney's place, who is tipped to take Mr Varadkar's Enterprise portfolio.

On Satuday, Fianna Fáil TDs will vote for a Fine Gael Taoiseach for the first time.

Speaking in Brussels, Mr Martin told Newstalk: "I'm not speculating about what happens tomorrow, there will be a meeting of party leaders tonight and we'll finalise the situation.

"I had interesting discussions with the chancellor of Germany on that topic on the margins of the meeting, because there's a similar coalition there, and he gave me some interesting ideas on how to keep it going."



More in this section

Gardaí in Limerick investigate alleged attack with iron bar Gardaí in Limerick investigate alleged attack with iron bar
Video: Tributes to Private Seán Rooney; Aaron Connolly guilty of Cameron Reilly murder Video: Tributes to Private Seán Rooney; Aaron Connolly guilty of Cameron Reilly murder
Sunak working ‘flat out’ to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland Sunak working ‘flat out’ to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland
leo varadkarvaradkarmicheal martinmartingovernmentfine gaelfianna failtaoiseachcabinetcoalitionthomas byrnecabinet reshuffleeuropean council summit
Irish journalist Donie O'Sullivan among those suspended from Twitter

Irish journalist Donie O'Sullivan among those suspended from Twitter

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more