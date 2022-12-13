Brennan's Bakery canteen dispute adjourned until next year

High Court reporters

A High Court dispute over the catering for staff at Brennan's bakery in Dublin has been adjourned to next year after it was agreed the company operating the canteen can continue to do so until a tendering process for the provision of such services has been completed.

Last week Ciaran Monaghan, trading as Ciaran Monaghan Catering, applied for an injunction preventing Joseph Brennan Bakeries Unlimited Company from terminating a contract for the provision of catering services at its bakery.

Mr Monaghan claimed that for almost 30 years his company had provided catering services in the bakery's canteen.

Arising out of a decision by Brennans to end their contract, and an alleged failure to progress a tendering process of the further provision of such services, he alleged that his "entire business and livelihood" and that of his firm's nine employees would be ended on Christmas Eve.

Out of court discussions

When the matter returned before Mr Justice Brian O'Moore on Tuesday the court was told by Joe Jeffers for Monaghan Catering that following out-of-court discussions between the parties the matter could be adjourned to a date in late March.

Counsel said the company had agreed to provide certain undertakings including that his client will continue to remain in situ and provide catering services at the bakery.

As part of the undertaking counsel said that Brennan's had said that the tendering process for the provision of catering services will be completed by the middle of March 2023.

If his client is successful in the tendering process, then the proceedings may become moot, counsel said.

Arthur Cush Bl for Brennans said his side was consenting to the matter being adjourned on foot of undertakings granted by the bakery operator.

Counsel stressed to the court that it had "never been" Brennan's intention to terminate the plaintiff's business contract on Christmas Eve as had been alleged.

Previously the court heard that Mr Monaghan's company has provided catering services for Brennan's bakery in Walkinstown in Dublin 12,for 28 years.

Last June Brennan's informed the catering firm that it was terminating their arrangement and putting the contract out for tender to various vendors.

Mr Monaghan's firm was told it could apply for the contract.

However, he claims that the tendering process was not progressed, and that the company had refused to extend the six-month notice period it gave Monaghan Catering in June.

Mr Monaghan had claimed that his company's contract would come to an end on Christmas Eve and made an application to the High Court for an injunction restraining the company from terminating the contract to provide catering services at the bakery.

The court granted Monaghan Catering permission to serve short notice of the injunction proceedings on the defendant.