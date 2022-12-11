Sun, 11 Dec, 2022 - 19:00

Emergency services at the scene of helicopter crash in Kildare

The incident happened around 2:50pm this afternoon and there are unconfirmed reports of a casualty.
Emergency services at the scene of helicopter crash in Kildare

Kenneth Fox

A helicopter has crashed in Kennycourt, Kildare where emergency services are at the scene of the incident.

As the Kildare Nationalist reports, it happened around 2:50 pm this afternoon and there are unconfirmed reports of a casualty.

Local resident Peter ‘Mac’ Sully was working in his yard at the time and said that he heard the aircraft and saw that it was coming from the south. “It seemed to have been coming from the Kilgowan direction,” he said. “Then it circled a few times, and then I saw it nose-dive.”

The crash scene is in a field near Kennycourt Lodge, where a house has been under refurbishment.

It is believed that the helicopter was privately owned, and emergency services remain at the scene of the crash.

Brannockstown resident John Bradysaid that he heard the aircraft passing overhead a short time earlier.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport said: “The AAIU has been notified of an occurrence involving a light helicopter approximately 6km south-east of Kilcullen, Co. Kildare.

“Three Inspectors of Air Accidents are deploying to the site to commence an investigation.”



More in this section

Charity housed an extra 100 people a night in Dublin last year Charity housed an extra 100 people a night in Dublin last year
Gardaí hunt for driver after officer injured and patrol car rammed Gardaí hunt for driver after officer injured and patrol car rammed
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages What the papers say: Sunday's front pages
gardaemergency serviceshelicopterirelandkildare crash
Emergency group meet to discuss current cold snap

Emergency group meet to discuss current cold snap

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more