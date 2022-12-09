Fri, 09 Dec, 2022 - 09:58

Snow and cold weather disrupts Dublin public transport

There are no Dart rail services between Howth and Howth Junction, with Dublin Bus accepting valid tickets.
Public transport services in Dublin have been impacted as a result of snow and cold weather on Friday morning.

Irish Rail said there are delays of up to 45 minutes on the Maynooth commuter line, while Docklands station is also closed.

There are continuing delays on both Luas lines after an earlier closure between Belgard and Saggart.

Dublin Bus confirmed that route 44b will not operate until further notice, while route 65 will not serve Ballyknockan in both directions.

The operator said all other services are experiencing significant delays and passengers should allow extra travel time.

A status yellow low-temperature warning is in place for all of Ireland until noon on Friday, as temperatures overnight fell to minus 4 degrees Celsius.

A snow-ice warning for Dublin and Wicklow was in place until 6am on Friday, and will remain in place for Co Donegal until noon on Saturday.

Met Éireann said it will be very cold and dry for much of the country on Friday with low winter sunshine and temperatures between 0 and 4 degrees Celsius.

Icy stretches, some lying snow and patches of freezing fog will affect many parts, with wintry showers in some northern and western coastal counties.



