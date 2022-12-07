Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 09:57

Family of missing Dubliner Trevor Deely: 'We're still searching for answers'

Mark Deely told Newstalk Breakfast that the family did not live in cuckooland and they were not expecting the “unbelievable”, but they had no idea what had happened to their brother who has been missing 22 years.
Vivienne Clarke

The brother of missing Dubliner Trevor Deely has said that until the family has proof that he is not alive, they have a duty to keep all their options open.

Mark Deely told Newstalk Breakfast that the family did not live in cuckooland and they were not expecting the “unbelievable”, but they had no idea what happened to their brother. Deely has been missing 22 years.

“We were a family of six for 22 years, now we have been a family of five for 22 years. We’re still searching for answers.”

Mr Deely said he had huge faith that the gardaí would act on any information they receive. His greatest fear was that his brother would “end up as a box of files in a garda station”.

“We really need the help of the public. Somebody knows something. It might not be sinister, but any information could help,” he said.

Today the Deely family will attend an event for the families of missing people. “It’s not a group we want to be part of, but there is something nice about the day itself. There is a sort of comfort to everyone, but the pain in the room is incredible.”

Trevor’s disappearance had taken its toll on the family, his absence was felt every day, he had missed the arrival of nephews and nieces. The anniversary of his disappearance heightened these emotions, he said.

Events that mark missing people were appreciated by the families as they all needed the opportunity to talk about their loved ones.



