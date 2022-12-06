Tue, 06 Dec, 2022 - 08:38

Young driver in critical condition following M7 crash

The collision took place on the M7 westbound between Junction 26 (Nenagh) and Junction 27 (Birdhill)
Young driver in critical condition following M7 crash

Muireann Duffy

A man in his late teens is in critical condition following a road traffic collision in Co Tipperary.

The crash occurred on the M7 westbound shortly after 9pm on Monday.

The young man was the driver and sole occupant of the car involved in the single-vehicle collision between the junctions for Nenagh and Birdhill.

The man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is understood to be critical.

The scene of the collision is due to be examined on Tuesday and traffic diversions are in place. Motorists are being directed to use the R445 (old N7) for the duration of the road closure between Junctions 26 and 27.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of the crash, including those with dash-cam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda station on 067-504 50, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.



More in this section

Nearly 70% of people know someone who has died by suicide, survey finds Nearly 70% of people know someone who has died by suicide, survey finds
Aircraft leasing firms claim €1.65bn over planes detained in Russia Aircraft leasing firms claim €1.65bn over planes detained in Russia
Enoch Burke tells High Court he wants defamation case heard as soon as possible Enoch Burke tells High Court he wants defamation case heard as soon as possible
gardaitipperarycrashroad traffic collisionnenaghm7birdhill
Gardaí advise farmers 'not to take law into their own hands' over gang issues

Gardaí advise farmers 'not to take law into their own hands' over gang issues

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety
It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen
Ham it up this festive season Ham it up this festive season

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more