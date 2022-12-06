Young driver in critical condition following M7 crash

Muireann Duffy

A man in his late teens is in critical condition following a road traffic collision in Co Tipperary.

The crash occurred on the M7 westbound shortly after 9pm on Monday.

The young man was the driver and sole occupant of the car involved in the single-vehicle collision between the junctions for Nenagh and Birdhill.

The man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is understood to be critical.

The scene of the collision is due to be examined on Tuesday and traffic diversions are in place. Motorists are being directed to use the R445 (old N7) for the duration of the road closure between Junctions 26 and 27.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of the crash, including those with dash-cam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda station on 067-504 50, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.