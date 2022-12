Gardaí have arrested a woman in connection with a serious dog attack in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

On Sunday, November 27th, a nine-year-old boy sustained serious injuries in the attack involving a pitbull cross.

A woman aged in her 30s was arrested on Monday morning and is currently detained at Enniscorthy Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.