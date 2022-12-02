Fri, 02 Dec, 2022 - 12:31

Man killed in collision between car and tractor in Co Derry

Police are appealing for information about the incident in Maghera.
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man in his 50s has been killed in a collision between a car and a tractor in Co Derry.

The incident happened in the Moneysharvan Road in Maghera on Thursday.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police received a report shortly before 4.45pm of a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a Peugeot 207 and a Fendt tractor.

“Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Sadly, the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The Moneysharvan Road has since reopened to traffic.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or captured what occurred on their dashcam, to get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101, quoting reference number 1356 of 01/12/22.”



