Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 21:43

INTO calls for emergency teacher supply taskforce

Teaching unions have called for drastic action to address the current shortage of teachers in Ireland, including the establishment of an emergency taskforce.
INTO calls for emergency teacher supply taskforce

James Cox

Teaching unions have called for drastic action to address the current shortage of teachers in Ireland, including the establishment of an emergency taskforce.

The Teachers' Union of Ireland (TUI) said it has little faith in the Department of Education's commitment to tackling the teacher recruitment and retention crisis.

The three main teaching unions took part in a consultative forum today where the issue was discussed,

Following the meeting, the Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO) called for the establishment of an emergency teacher supply taskforce.

The Association of Secondary Teachers, Ireland (ASTI) demanded radical action to deal with the problem.

INTO general secretary John Boyle said the situation is an emergency.

“Against the backdrop of a recruitment and retention crisis in primary and special education, the time for ineffective talking shops must end,” he said.

"Today’s meeting has failed to outline any meaningful mitigation to a staffing crisis that has led to lost learning opportunities for children.”



More in this section

Woman claiming she did not get fair share of father's estate loses appeal Woman claiming she did not get fair share of father's estate loses appeal
Dublin man tunnelled into cliff behind neighbours and placed cameras overlooking their homes, court hears Dublin man tunnelled into cliff behind neighbours and placed cameras overlooking their homes, court hears
Man who threatened shop workers while carrying out a spate of robberies is jailed Man who threatened shop workers while carrying out a spate of robberies is jailed
department of educationteachersastituiintojohn boyleteaching shortage
2023 will be a bad year but economy should recover, budgetary watchdog says

2023 will be a bad year but economy should recover, budgetary watchdog says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Chocolate gifts that are as delicious to give as to receive Chocolate gifts that are as delicious to give as to receive
Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish
Holy smoke that is delicious Holy smoke that is delicious

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more