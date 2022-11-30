Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 15:39

Teenager sent for trial over alleged rape in car is denied bail

Detective Garda Mark Costello voiced bail objections due to the seriousness of the case and alleged intimidation.
Teenager sent for trial over alleged rape in car is denied bail

Tom Tuite

A teenager accused of raping a female in a car in Dublin has been refused bail due to witness intimidation fears and sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

The 19-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at the Dublin Children's Court on Wednesday because the alleged offence happened when he was a minor.

He was charged earlier with raping a female in a car in south Dublin in 2020 when he was 17.

Detective Garda Mark Costello voiced bail objections due to the seriousness of the case and alleged intimidation.

He told the court that within a day of the alleged incident, a witness had liquid poured through their letterbox, and there was a threat of arson.

He agreed with defence solicitor Eoghan O'Sullivan that it was over two and a half years ago.

However, he also said gardai had investigated other later threats and online messages.

The detective agreed the accused was responsible but that it was people formerly associated with him.

The defence asked the judge to note the youth denies the charge and his trial may not be reached until 2024. He had strong family support and address, an offer of employment and the possibility of a cash lodgement for bail.

Mr O'Sullivan added that the youth would abide by conditions and have no contact with witnesses on any platform.

Judge Kelly noted the Director of Public Prosecutions directed "trial on indictment".

The State served a book of evidence when Judge Kelly granted an order to send the youth forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Judge Kelly refused bail last month and again on Wednesday.

The court that the teen's reply to the charge after caution was: "No guilty".

Legal aid was granted after the judge noted the defendant had no income.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can call the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800 77 8888, access text service and webchat options at drcc.ie/services/helpline/, or visit Rape Crisis Help. 

In the case of an emergency, always dial 999/112. 



More in this section

Dublin man tunnelled into cliff behind neighbours and placed cameras overlooking their homes, court hears Dublin man tunnelled into cliff behind neighbours and placed cameras overlooking their homes, court hears
Thousands of patients to be told their information was stolen during cyberattack Thousands of patients to be told their information was stolen during cyberattack
Intake of Ukrainian refugees should match capacity to provide services, says TD Intake of Ukrainian refugees should match capacity to provide services, says TD
dppcarrapeteenagerirelandbaildublin criminal court
Limerick town on 'knife edge' as arrival of gang sparks fears of Christmas clashes

Limerick town on 'knife edge' as arrival of gang sparks fears of Christmas clashes

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Chocolate gifts that are as delicious to give as to receive Chocolate gifts that are as delicious to give as to receive
Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish
Holy smoke that is delicious Holy smoke that is delicious

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more