Government to pay €12.5 million to defer toll charge increases

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

The Government is to intervene to defer toll charges for six months.

It is understood that toll increases will be deferred for half a year until July 1st, at a cost of €12.5 million.

Tolls were to increase from January 1st to their maximum rate due to inflation, as citizens grapple with the rising cost of living.

The Government had said that there had not been an increase in toll rates for nine years due to low rates of inflation, but said they would examine the issue after it was raised at Cabinet last week.