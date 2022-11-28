Mon, 28 Nov, 2022 - 13:30

Irish data regulator fines Facebook owner €265m over privacy breach

The penalty related to the discovery of a collated dataset of Facebook personal data that had been made available online.
Irish data regulator fines Facebook owner €265m over privacy breach

Thomson Reuters

The State's data privacy regulator has imposed a €265 million fine on social media giant Facebook, bringing the total it has fined parent group Meta to almost €1 billion.

The penalty resulted from an investigation, started in April 2021, related to the discovery of a collated dataset of Facebook personal data that had been made available online. Facebook was also ordered to make a range of corrective measures.

Monday's fine is the fourth the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) has levied against one of Meta's companies. It is Meta's lead privacy regulator within the European Union, and has 13 more inquiries into the social media group outstanding.

In September the watchdog hit its Instagram subsidiary with a record fine of €405 million, which Meta plans to appeal.

The DPC regulates Apple, Google, Tiktok and other technology giants due to the location of their EU headquarters in Ireland. It currently has 40 inquiries open into such firms, including the 13 involving Meta.

It said in a statement that other relevant EU regulators agreed with the decision issued on Monday after it shared a draft ruling with them last month under the bloc's "one-stop shop" system of regulating large multinationals.



More in this section

What the papers say: Monday's front pages What the papers say: Monday's front pages
Former Republic of Ireland manager Mick Meagan dies, aged 88 Former Republic of Ireland manager Mick Meagan dies, aged 88
Number of young children attending GPs and hospitals on the rise Number of young children attending GPs and hospitals on the rise
facebookdata protectiondata protection commissionerdpcdata privacymetameta ireland
Man pleads guilty to murdering grandmother whose body was found in burning car

Man pleads guilty to murdering grandmother whose body was found in burning car

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Holy smoke that is delicious Holy smoke that is delicious
Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more