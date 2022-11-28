Irish data regulator fines Facebook owner €265m over privacy breach

Thomson Reuters

The State's data privacy regulator has imposed a €265 million fine on social media giant Facebook, bringing the total it has fined parent group Meta to almost €1 billion.

The penalty resulted from an investigation, started in April 2021, related to the discovery of a collated dataset of Facebook personal data that had been made available online. Facebook was also ordered to make a range of corrective measures.

Monday's fine is the fourth the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) has levied against one of Meta's companies. It is Meta's lead privacy regulator within the European Union, and has 13 more inquiries into the social media group outstanding.

In September the watchdog hit its Instagram subsidiary with a record fine of €405 million, which Meta plans to appeal.

The DPC regulates Apple, Google, Tiktok and other technology giants due to the location of their EU headquarters in Ireland. It currently has 40 inquiries open into such firms, including the 13 involving Meta.

It said in a statement that other relevant EU regulators agreed with the decision issued on Monday after it shared a draft ruling with them last month under the bloc's "one-stop shop" system of regulating large multinationals.