US burger chain Wendy's set to open in Ireland

James Cox

Famous American burger chain Wendy's has said it is "actively seeking" franchise candidates as it plans to open in Ireland.

Irish franchise candidates must have "strong operations experience, local development expertise, ambition to grow quickly and a proven track record of growing brands in Ireland to help Wendy’s reach its full potential".

With more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide, Wendy’s is looking to expand using its franchise model, following recent success in the UK.

Wendy's plans to open Irish restaurants following a successful UK expansion.

Wendy’s re-entered the UK in June 2021. The brand has a total of 25 restaurants currently operating in the UK, 10 of which are company-operated, and recently announced expansion plans to Yorkshire and Lincolnshire with its first franchisee to open a traditional Wendy’s restaurant in the UK.

Alongside franchise development, the company is also "actively building a pipeline of traditional restaurants in the northwest focused on the Liverpool and Greater Manchester areas".

Wendy's is "actively seeking" franchise candidates in Ireland.

Abigail Pringle, president of international and chief development officer of Wendy’s, said: “Quality is at the core of everything we do, including our food and our people. As we continue to expand our international footprint, we are focused on building long-term relationships with franchisees in Ireland who want to grow with us, share our values and reflect the communities in which we operate.

Ms Pringle added: “We are committed to serving high-quality, great tasting food, and intend to offer our wide range of craveable menu options, including our famous square hamburgers made with fresh beef patties and served hot off the grill.”

Wendy’s founder, Dave Thomas, opened the first Wendy’s restaurant in 1969 with "an unwavering commitment to serve fresh, high-quality food, at a fair price, in a comfortable atmosphere".

The global quick-service restaurant brand based in Columbus, Ohio, USA, is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, freshly prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert.

Both the name “Wendy’s” and the Cameo logo – the little red-headed girl with pigtails – were inspired by one of his daughters.