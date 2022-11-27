Sun, 27 Nov, 2022 - 10:32

Pedestrian killed in Dublin car crash

The man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead in hospital.
By Cate McCurry, PA

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Dublin.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision at around 1am on Sunday.

The man, in his 30s, was taken from the scene at Poppintree Park Lane West in Ballymun to the Mater Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car did not require hospital treatment.

The scene is currently being examined by Garda forensic collision investigators. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

In a separate overnight incident, a pedestrian in Co Galway was killed after he was hit by a car.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Road users with camera footage, including dashcam, who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to gardai.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.



