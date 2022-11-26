Sat, 26 Nov, 2022 - 10:44

Two men to appear in court on drugs charges in INLA probe

A 23-year-old woman also arrested in connection to the investigation remains in police custody.
By Cate McCurry, PA

Two men are to appear in court on a number of drugs charges following a police investigation into the INLA paramilitary group.

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) investigating criminality associated with the INLA charged two men aged 31 and 62 following their arrest in Belfast.

Police said substantial quantities of cannabis and suspected class A drugs with an estimated street value of more than £130,000 were recovered during searches in the northwest.

Both men have been charged with being concerned in the supply of class B drug, possession of a class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

The men will appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

A 23-year-old woman also arrested in connection to the investigation remains in police custody, police said.



