Fri, 25 Nov, 2022 - 21:10

Three arrested after drugs seized in INLA-related searches

A 23-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man were among those arrested.
Three arrested after drugs seized in INLA-related searches

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Three people have been arrested after drugs worth an estimated £130,000 were seized by officers investigating the INLA paramilitary group.

Police said substantial quantities of cannabis and suspected class A drugs with an estimated street value of more than £130,000 were recovered during searches in the north-west of Northern Ireland.

A 23-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man were arrested following the searches while a 31-year-old man was arrested in Belfast.

All three have been remanded in custody.

The searches were carried out by members of the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigating criminality associated with the INLA.

A PSNI spokesman said: “This is a significant seizure of controlled drugs which have now been safely removed from our streets and community.

“I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101 or submit a report online.”

This can be done using the non-emergency form on the “make a report” section of the PSNI website, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through its website.



More in this section

Tributes paid to retiring Supreme Court judge Mr Justice John MacMenamin Tributes paid to retiring Supreme Court judge Mr Justice John MacMenamin
Meta Ireland's pre-tax profits exceed €1 billion Meta Ireland's pre-tax profits exceed €1 billion
Regency murder trial: Permission for bugging device sought under 'culture of secrecy' Regency murder trial: Permission for bugging device sought under 'culture of secrecy'
ulsterdrugspsniinla
Woman arrested in investigation into man’s death released without charge

Woman arrested in investigation into man’s death released without charge

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more