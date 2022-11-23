Two investigations launched following tragic death of man in Co Wexford

Sarah Slater

Two separate investigations are underway into the death of a father-of-two in a workplace accident in Co Wexford on Tuesday.

The man has been named locally as Ciarán Morrissey.

Mr Morrissey was from the Rathnure area, close to Kilkealty, where the accident took place. He died after falling from a roof at around 1pm.

Mr Morrissey, who was in his 50s, was discovered by people whom he had been working alongside when he disappeared out of sight for several minutes.

Emergency services from nearby Enniscorthy and Wexford town rushed to the scene but the popular and highly respected man was pronounced a short time later. It is understood he sustained a head injury.

Two separate investigations will take place by gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

His remains were taken to University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem to be carried out.

In a statement, officers said: "Gardai and emergency services attended the scene of a tragic accident at 1pm (Tuesday).

"The man’s remains [were] conveyed to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

"The Health and Safety Authority have been notified."

The tight-knit community of Kiltealy, which is nestled beneath the Blackstairs Mountains, were shocked when news of the tragic accident began to filter through.