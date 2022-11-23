Wed, 23 Nov, 2022 - 10:26

Two investigations launched following tragic death of man in Co Wexford

The man has been named locally as Ciarán Morrissey.
Two investigations launched following tragic death of man in Co Wexford

Sarah Slater

Two separate investigations are underway into the death of a father-of-two in a workplace accident in Co Wexford on Tuesday.

The man has been named locally as Ciarán Morrissey.

Mr Morrissey was from the Rathnure area, close to Kilkealty, where the accident took place. He died after falling from a roof at around 1pm.

Mr Morrissey, who was in his 50s, was discovered by people whom he had been working alongside when he disappeared out of sight for several minutes.

Emergency services from nearby Enniscorthy and Wexford town rushed to the scene but the popular and highly respected man was pronounced a short time later. It is understood he sustained a head injury.

Two separate investigations will take place by gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

His remains were taken to University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem to be carried out.

In a statement, officers said: "Gardai and emergency services attended the scene of a tragic accident at 1pm (Tuesday).

"The man’s remains [were] conveyed to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

"The Health and Safety Authority have been notified."

The tight-knit community of Kiltealy, which is nestled beneath the Blackstairs Mountains, were shocked when news of the tragic accident began to filter through.



More in this section

Digital and pharma companies supporting dampened Irish economy – watchdog Digital and pharma companies supporting dampened Irish economy – watchdog
Cork teen settles action against Rotunda Hospital over foot burn Cork teen settles action against Rotunda Hospital over foot burn
QR codes at Irish gravestones to tell stories of loved ones QR codes at Irish gravestones to tell stories of loved ones
co wexfordtragic accidentkiltealy
Couples sue windfarm operator over alleged nuisance and excessive noise

Couples sue windfarm operator over alleged nuisance and excessive noise

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more