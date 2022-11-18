Former Ryanair CMO Kenny Jacobs named DAA chief executive

James Cox

Kenny Jacobs has been named as the new chief executive of DAA, the company which oversees Dublin and Cork airports.

Mr Jacobs was previously chief marketing officer of airline Ryanair.

He will start his seven-year term in January, replacing Dalton Phillips who resigned in May.

“We are delighted that Kenny is joining,” DAA chairman Basil Geoghegan said in a statementIt. “He brings a unique knowledge of aviation and retail businesses and understands the importance of excellent customer service, commercial growth, retail, and marketing and communications.”

Mr Jacobs will be tasked with continuing DAA's recovery after post-Covid struggles. These included chaotic queues at Dublin Airport, with thousands of passengers facing disruption.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said: Minister Ryan said: “I wish to congratulate Kenny Jacobs on being appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the daa. Mr. Jacobs takes over this role at an important and challenging time for the daa, which includes Dublin Airport, Cork Airport, Aer Rianta International and daa International, and I would like to extend my best wishes to him as he takes up his new role.”

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton added: “As the aviation sector continues its recovery from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, and Dublin and Cork Airports passenger levels continue to rebound, Mr Kenny’s significant experience, including his focus on customer service and improving the travel experience of passengers, will be hugely beneficial to the Company. I believe his experience and skills will be key in leading daa through the challenges, and also the opportunities, that lie ahead.”