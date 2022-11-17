Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 12:06

Arrest made after man stabbed in chest in Co Antrim

Police have appealed for information about the incident in Ballymoney.
Arrest made after man stabbed in chest in Co Antrim

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man has been arrested after a report of a stabbing in Ballymoney, Co Antrim.

The incident was reported to police shortly before 1.50am on Thursday in the Gate End area of the town.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The victim, who sustained a puncture wound to his chest during the incident, was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

“A short time later, a man in his 20s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time, assisting with inquiries.

“Our inquiries are continuing, and we would ask anyone who has any information which could assist us to contact 101.”

A report can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.



More in this section

Coveney summons ambassador after Russia sanctions Irish politicians Coveney summons ambassador after Russia sanctions Irish politicians
Disenchanted stars say they ‘fell in love’ with Ireland during filming Disenchanted stars say they ‘fell in love’ with Ireland during filming
Woman dragged along road for 30 metres during robbery, court hears Woman dragged along road for 30 metres during robbery, court hears
antrimpsnistabbingballymoneycrimestoppers
Man held after Belfast taxi driver threatened with gun

Man held after Belfast taxi driver threatened with gun

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more