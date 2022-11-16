Wed, 16 Nov, 2022 - 10:19

Bodies of two women found in separate incidents in Wexford

Officers were alerted to the death of a woman in Gorey, in the north of the county on Monday as well a house in Enniscorthy on the same day.
Sarah Slater

Gardaí are investigating the deaths of two women in Co Wexford in separate incidents

Officers were alerted to the death of a woman in Gorey, in the north of the county on Monday.

A file is being prepared for the county coroner.

Separately, gardaí were called to a house in Enniscorthy on the same day Monday where the body of another woman was discovered.

In a statement gardai said: “ Gardaí were alerted to attend a residence where a female was discovered deceased.

“Her body was taken to Waterford University Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Officers confirmed that neither of the cases are connected.



