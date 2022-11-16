Bodies of two women found in separate incidents in Wexford

Sarah Slater

Gardaí are investigating the deaths of two women in Co Wexford in separate incidents

Officers were alerted to the death of a woman in Gorey, in the north of the county on Monday.

A file is being prepared for the county coroner.

Separately, gardaí were called to a house in Enniscorthy on the same day Monday where the body of another woman was discovered.

In a statement gardai said: “ Gardaí were alerted to attend a residence where a female was discovered deceased.

“Her body was taken to Waterford University Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Officers confirmed that neither of the cases are connected.