Man charged after woman’s body found in Co Meath apartment

The body of the woman was discovered in a duplex apartment in River Court, Ratoath on Saturday evening.
By Michelle Devane and David Young, PA

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in an apartment in Co Meath.

The body of Ioana Mihaela Pacala, aged 30, was found in a duplex apartment in Ratoath shortly after 6pm on Saturday.

Gardai and emergency services attended at the domestic residence at River Walk Court on Saturday night and a man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene.

Gardai said the man was due to appear before Trim District Court in Meath on Monday morning.

A forensic and technical examination of the scene has taken place and an incident room has been established at Ashbourne Station.



