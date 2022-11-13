Sun, 13 Nov, 2022 - 14:43

Gardaí investigating circumstances around death of teenage boy in Carlow

It is understood the 13-year-old boy sustained fatal injuries in what is believed to be a tragic accident.
Gardaí investigating circumstances around death of teenage boy in Carlow

Sarah Slater

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances around the death of a teenage boy who died in an accident in Carlow town.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a local housing estate on the outskirts of the town on Saturday shortly after 11am.

It is understood the 13-year-old boy sustained fatal injuries in what is believed to be a tragic accident.

The young boy was a second year student at the presentation college in Carlow.

In a statement gardaí said: “Gardaí, ambulance and local emergency services responded to an incident in a housing estate in Carlow town, Co. Carlow, shortly after 11am, on Saturday the 12th of November,” a garda spokesperson said.

“A 13-year-old boy was removed from the scene by ambulance to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny where he was later pronounced dead.”

Gardaí confirmed that the local coroner has been notified, a post-mortem examination is to be carried out at University Hospital Waterford and enquiries are ongoing.



More in this section

Researchers investigate potential diabetes link with gut bacteria Researchers investigate potential diabetes link with gut bacteria
Two-year-old boy who died in Antrim farming accident named Two-year-old boy who died in Antrim farming accident named
Taoiseach on hand to open new stroke unit at Cork University Hospital Taoiseach on hand to open new stroke unit at Cork University Hospital
gardaicarlowkilkennyinvestigationirelandpost mortemst luke's hospital
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more