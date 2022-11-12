Man arrested as woman (30s) found dead in Meath home

James Cox

Gardaí arrested a man, aged in his 30s, after a woman, understood to be in her 30s, was found dead at a domestic residence in Co Meath on Saturday night.

Shortly after 6pm on Saturday, gardaí and emergency services attended at a domestic residence in Ratoath, Co Meath.

The body of a woman, understood to be in her 30s, was discovered by gardaí inside a duplex apartment at River Walk Court.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene by investigating gardaí and brought to Ashbourne Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The body of the deceased remains at scene which will be preserved overnight for a forensic and technical examination.

The services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested by investigating gardaí. An incident room has been established at Ashbourne Station and an SIO has been appointed to the case.