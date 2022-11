Tomas Doherty

A woman in her 40s has been charged in connection with the murder of Lisa Thompson in Dublin.

Ms Thompson (52) was found with stab wounds in her home at Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun on May 10th this year.

A man in his 30s is already before the courts charged with her murder.

Gardaí arrested and charged the woman on Friday morning following direction from the Director of Public Prosecutions. The woman will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am.

