Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 11:21

Meta to cut more than 11,000 jobs globally with Irish staff at risk

The announcement will impact some of the 3,000 Meta employees in Ireland, a company spokeswoman confirmed.
Thomson Reuters

Meta has said it will let go of 13 per cent of its workforce, or more than 11,000 employees, in one of the biggest tech layoffs this year as the Facebook parent battles soaring costs and a weak advertising market.

Meta said the timeline and process for redundancies in Ireland will be defined by Government guidelines, with potentially impacted employees entering collective consultation.

The company said it has informed the Department of the Taoiseach, the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, and the IDA.

"As the location of our international HQ, Ireland is an integral part of our company and our operations," the spokeswoman said.

"Today’s announcement and the process does not have any impact on Ireland’s status, or on our long-term investment plans in Ireland."

The broad job cuts, the first in Meta's 18-year history, follow thousands of layoffs at other major tech companies including Elon Musk-owned Twitter and Microsoft.

The pandemic boom that boosted tech companies and their valuations has turned into a bust this year in the face of decades-high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates.

Meta, whose shares have lost more than two-thirds of their value, said it also plans to cut discretionary spending and extend its hiring freeze through the first quarter.



