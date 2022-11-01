Man found dead in 'unexplained circumstances' in Co Monaghan

Gardaí are investigating after a man was found dead in "unexplained circumstances" near Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan.

Officers made the discovery on land surrounding a premises on the Kingscourt Road at Lossets at about 8am on Tuesday, following a call from a member of the public.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination will take place, gardaí said.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified, and the results of the postmortem will determine the course of the investigation.