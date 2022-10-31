Man appears in court charged with stabbing priest in Waterford

A man has appeared in court charged with stabbing a priest in Waterford.

Anthony Sweeney (22), with an address at O’Connell Court, Penrose Lane, Waterford city, appeared before a special sitting of Waterford District Court on Monday morning charged with assault causing harm.

The incident took place on Sunday morning at a chaplains’ house near University Hospital Waterford in Ardkeen, according to the Waterford News & Star.

The priest, a man in his 30s, required hospital treatment following the attack but was deemed fit enough to be discharged on Sunday evening to continue his recovery at home.

Gardaí lodged an objection to bail which was granted by Judge John Cheatle.

Defence barrister Andrew Walsh BL said his client was entitled to the presumption of innocence and requested legal aid along with a psychiatric report.

The judge remanded Mr Sweeney in custody until November 1st to appear before Waterford District Court and also ordered the preparation of a psychiatric report.