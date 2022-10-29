Clocks to go back overnight despite some resistance

James Cox

Winter time officially begins at 2am on Sunday morning when clocks go back one hour.

Summer time 2023 will officially commence on March 26th next when clocks go forward one hour.

However, not everybody is in favour of the practice.

Fine Gael MEP for Ireland South Sean Kelly said he is going to keep up the fight to stop clocks going back one hour, as it doesn't make sense during an energy crisis.

"We haven't thrown in the towel on it yet, I'm going to revise the movement to get it done at European level, especially in this time of energy crisis we need to look at everything that can save us costs which are enormous for citizens right across the European Union."