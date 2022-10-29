March marking 10th anniversary of Savita Halappanavar's death to take place in Dublin

A march will take place in Dublin from the Garden of Rememberance today calling for a permanent memorial to Savita Halappanavar.

The remembrance march will start at 1pm, with crowds expected walk towards City Hall, where a signed petition will be handed in.

Ms Halappanavar passed away on October 28th, 2012 from sepsis, after she was denied an abortion at University Hospital Galway.

Her death is seen as a catalyst for the Repeal the Eighth movement, and the eventual legalisation of abortion in Ireland in 2018.

Speaking ahead of the march, former TD Ruth Coppinger said that the church still has too much control over schools and hospitals in Ireland.

"Savita's needless tragic death arose from being deprived of a life-saving abortion and it lit a spark for the Repeal and abortion rights movement in Ireland," Ms Coppinger said.

"Those issues are not fully resolved.

"We see the church still in control of hospital and schools.

"And we see that many people are still having to travel, despite the amazing achievement we got in terms of Repeal," she added.

Ahead of Saturday's march, Ivana Bacik, leader of the Labour Party, called for the removal of the three-day abortion wait period.

"Despite the vote to repeal the Amendment in 2018 and the introduction of the Abortion Act, there is still much work to be done to ensure that women have full access to reproductive health services and care.

"Crucially, we must see the three-day waiting period repealed. It disproportionately affects abortion access for those who live outside of urban areas, in places where there are limited or no abortion providers, and who are financially or socially vulnerable," she said.

Ms Bacik also paid tribune to Ms Halappanavar's legacy.