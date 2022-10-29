Almost 30 per cent of Irish hotels housing refugees and asylum seekers

Approximately 240 hotels in the country are being used to house refugees and asylum seekers, according to new figures.

The figure accounts for almost 30 per cent of the country's overall hotel stock, according to Newstalk radio.

Around 250 B&B's and guesthouses are also currently being used to accommodate refugees and people seeking international protection.

The number of hotels being used by the Government to house refugees has almost doubled in recent weeks — at the beginning of October, there were 118 hotels in use.

Speaking during the week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that tourism in Ireland will be negatively impacted as the war in Ukraine – and the housing of tens of thousands of refugees in hotels – continues.

Mr Varadkar said it is likely that the tourism sector next spring and summer will not be as good as hoped.

“It’s not just the fact that maybe 10 per cent or 20 per cent of hotel rooms will be used to accommodate Ukrainians, there’s also the increase in air fares, for example, and reduced consumer sentiments.

“You would think it likely that next spring and summer won’t be as good for the tourism sector as maybe we had hoped it would be," he said.

On Friday, the Government agreed to a number of changes to the State's approach to housing refugees.

The changes — which were agreed following an incorporeal meeting — will include an 'accommodation only' approach, while the monthly payment for those hosting refugees will be doubled to €800.

Ireland has helped to accommodate up to 56,000 men, women and children from Ukraine as part of the EU's Temporary Protection Directive.

The measures will now be moved from a crisis response to a "more mainstream approach".

This will include moving to a more standard offer of “accommodation only” with Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection "utilising existing state income supports to pay for food and day-to-day expenses".

Following the incorporeal meeting, the Government also announced a new €50 million community fund to help local communities who have welcomed Ukrainian refugees.