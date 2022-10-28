Fri, 28 Oct, 2022 - 09:31

Man dies after collision between tractor and car in Co Tyrone

The incident took place in Beragh on Thursday evening.
By Rebecca Black, PA

A man has died following a collision between a car and a tractor in Co Tyrone.

Police said the incident happened in Beragh on Thursday evening.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers, along with colleagues from the ambulance service and the fire and rescue service, responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision between a tractor and a car in the Curr Road area just before 7.55pm.

They said inquiries are ongoing and urged anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1731 of 27/10/22.

