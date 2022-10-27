Westmeath family wins €134,357 in National Lottery draw

Kenneth Fox

Celebrations were in full swing in the National Lottery’s winners room on Thursday morning when a Westmeath player collected her Lotto prize ticket worth €134,357.

Anne Marie Canavan brought her family to National Lottery HQ to celebrate the big win and collect the amazing prize. She revealed how she found out she was in possession of the winning ticket:

“I’ve returned to education, and I’m currently doing a course in care skills.

"I thought it was like any other ordinary Monday morning, but then my tutor asked me if I knew the winner in Kilbeggan from Saturday night’s Lotto. It then dawned on me – I had never checked my own ticket! I ran out to my car, grabbed the ticket and returned to the classroom.

"I called out my numbers while another classmate checked them online. Everyone had gathered around me in such suspense. Well, the floor nearly collapsed with all the cheering and jumping around when we discovered I was the winner!"

Ms Canavan, purchased her winning quick pick Lotto ticket worth €134,357 on the day of the draw at Whelan's in Kilbeggan, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath.

She revealed to the National Lottery how she hopes to spend her winnings:

“I’ve had a rough couple of years health wise, so I’m really looking forward to giving back to my family, who gave me so much strength and support during that time.

"I have three sisters, one brother and an amazing daughter. My Mam’s has always dreamed of a brand-new car, so I hope to get her one."

